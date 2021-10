Most of today will be pleasant with clouds on the increase. Showers develop late this afternoon. Expect rain to increase in coverage tonight and on Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, late day chance of a shower. High 78

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, isolated storms. Low 64

SUNDAY: On and off showers, isolated storms. Humid. High 74

Daily chances of showers and storms for the next several days. Many hours expected of dry weather through the week. Highs in the 70s.