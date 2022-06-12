(WJW) — The free school lunch program that began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire at the end of the month.

As part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Food and Nutrition Service was issued nationwide waivers related to pandemic conditions – waivers that expire on June 30, 2022.

School food authorities that operated the National School Lunch Program for the 2021-22 school year do not have free and reduced price eligibility for summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year.

But, there are still options available to help get food in the hands of children who might need it.

Option 1: Use of School Year 2019-20 Free and Reduced Price Application Data

Information from October 2019 can be used to qualify as an area eligible in summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year.

For afterschool snacks, data used to determine area eligibility must be the most recent data available.

Option 2: Allow All Schools to Use Community Eligibility Provision Data

For Community Eligibility Provision schools, if the total number of students eligible for free and reduced price meals is equal to or greater than 50 percent, meal sites located at the school are eligible.

Existing CEP schools must continue to determine area eligibility for its attendance area using its approved school-level ISP.

Non-CEP schools, for summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year, may use the same guidance as CEP schools to determine area eligibility for a school’s attendance area.

For more information on the Seamless Summer Option, click here.