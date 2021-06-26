The slowest-selling vehicles in each state you’re most likely to get a deal on

News

by: iSeeCars.com

Posted: / Updated:

A row of new Ford Fusions for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

New and used car inventory is down and prices are up in the wake of the microchip shortage. If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, it may be difficult to find the car you’re looking for, let alone find a deal. Luckily for car shoppers, you can still find a deal if you know where to look.

Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 47.1 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.8 days to sell. Certain vehicles remain on dealer lots for far longer. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.  

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were May’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles that are spending the longest time on dealer lots by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaHyundai Tucson171.1
Alaska
ArizonaNissan Versa137.4
ArkansasJeep Compass168.9
CaliforniaCadillac CT5191.2
ColoradoNissan Versa202
ConnecticutJeep Compass164.6
DelawareChevrolet Trax214.5
FloridaDodge Journey215.3
GeorgiaFord Fusion235.4
HawaiiNissan Frontier184.8
IdahoToyota Corolla119
IllinoisHyundai Kona218.1
IndianaFord Fusion184.5
IowaDodge Journey125.3
KansasFord Ecosport195.4
KentuckyHonda Civic111.2
LouisianaNissan Versa102.2
Maine
MarylandHyundai Ioniq Hybrid200.5
MassachusettsHyundai Elantra108.6
MichiganCadillac Ct4138.6
MinnesotaNissan Altima110.4
MississippiAcura TLX99.4
MissouriFord Mustang118.7
MontanaFord Edge141.5
NebraskaDodge Journey107.3
NevadaJeep Cherokee308.5
New HampshireHonda Civic111.2
New JerseyKia Sportage144.8
New MexicoNissan Pathfinder221.8
New YorkFord Edge117.4
North CarolinaFord Fusion145.2
North DakotaBuick Encore86.4
OhioFord Fusion309.7
OklahomaFord Ecosport221.1
OregonMazda MAZDA3 Sedan143.6
PennsylvaniaNissan Versa221
Rhode IslandHyundai Kona122.1
South CarolinaDodge Journey207.7
South Dakota
TennesseeBuick Encore199.9
TexasHonda Insight152.6
UtahMercedes-Benz Glc111.6
Vermont
VirginiaFord F-150196.4
WashingtonFord Edge117.9
West VirginiaFord Fusion141.8
WisconsinKia Sportage226.2
Wyoming
  • The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the discontinued Ford Fusion sedan in five states.
  • The also discontinued Dodge Journey SUV and the Nissan Versa subcompact car tie as the slowest-seller in the second-most states with four.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 22 states, followed by sedans in 20.
  • The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Fusion in Ohio at 309.7 days.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaMitsubishi Mirage G4131
Alaska
ArkansasVolkswagen Golf68.9
ArizonaMercedes-Benz GLE67.8
CaliforniaFord Escape Hybrid81.3
ColoradoFord Ecosport81.6
ConnecticutFord Edge92.7
DelawareVolkswagen Passat84.4
FloridaChevrolet Bolt EV112.7
GeorgiaLincoln Nautilus79.7
HawaiiHyundai Elantra82.6
IowaJeep Gladiator83
IdahoChevrolet Bolt EV95.9
IllinoisLand Rover Range Rover Sport70
IndianaKia Soul90.1
KansasFord Escape74.8
KentuckyLincoln Nautilus77.3
LouisianaChevrolet Trax90.5
MassachusettsFord Ecosport84.2
MarylandNissan Leaf91.6
MaineAlfa Romeo Stelvio70.9
MichiganBMW X399.5
MinnesotaJeep Gladiator61.4
MissouriNissan Versa74.1
MississippiLincoln Nautilus86.4
MontanaJeep Grand Cherokee60.1
North CarolinaHyundai Elantra68.4
North DakotaFord Ecosport69
NebraskaHyundai Santa Fe107.2
New HampshireMitsubishi Mirage G4173.2
New JerseyFord Escape58.5
New MexicoToyota Prius Prime87
NevadaLincoln Nautilus107.7
New YorkHyundai Elantra69.9
OhioPorsche Macan92.2
OklahomaDodge Durango91.4
OregonNissan Kicks92.8
PennsylvaniaLincoln Nautilus96.5
Rhode IslandHyundai Sonata68.2
South CarolinaFord Ranger106.8
South DakotaFord Edge90
TennesseeCadillac XT469.2
TexasGenesis G9061.6
UtahFord Ecosport221.6
VirginiaGmc Sierra 150069.7
VermontBMW I3109.2
WashingtonLexus ES 300h97.5
WisconsinFord F-150101.1
West VirginiaNissan Kicks112.1
Wyoming
  • The slowest-selling used car in the most states is the Lincoln Nautilus SUV in five states, followed by the Ford Ecosport SUV in four.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 26 states, followed by sedans in 10.
  • The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Utah at 221.6 days

What does this mean for car shoppers?  Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as vehicles that were discontinued for the 2021 model year. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could mean the pricing is too high or that the car isn’t as popular as its competition. It’s important to know how long vehicles remain on dealer lots because these slower-moving cars can present negotiation opportunities for consumers. Each iSeeCars listing includes how long a vehicle has been on the market for and if the price has already been reduced to arm shoppers with the information you need to make the smartest purchase decision.

More from iSeeCars.com

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.


This article, The Slowest-Selling Vehicle in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

'Boy in a bundle' cold case from 1963 solved

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Local mom talks about going viral on TikTok for video about bringing her son to a job interview.

Reaction to extra unemployment benefits ending in Ohio

Dead monkey found in car in Sevierville

More News