‘The Senior Food Box Program’ keeps elderly people fed during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the elderly people who are struggling to keep food in their bellies during the pandemic, help is here in the Miami Valley.

“The Senior Food Box Program” at The Foodbank in Dayton works by targeting people ages 60 and older who are income eligible based on federal guidelines.

Katie Lee, director of programs for the Foodbank in Dayton, said getting food to eligible seniors is a top priority — especially for those dealing with health issues. Once a person is approved for the program, they then receive boxed and shelf stable foods monthly.

“It puts money back in their pocket. If their eligible we can deliver that box to them on a monthly basis, or they can come here at the drive thru and pick that up as well,” Lee said.

Along with the program, Lee said the Foodbank workers ensure every person in need of food also has their needs met, regardless of age gets help.

“We operate about 20-plus mobile pantries. They go out to different areas that’ve been identified as food insecure and food deserts, and so fourth. We go out within Montgomery County, Greene County and also Preble County,” Lee said.

Lee said currently about half of their new clients are new, blaming this uptick on the struggles the pandemic is causing many people. “The need is still great and we’re doing all that we can to help the community.”

Each Monday and Wednesday all people in need of food assistance are welcome to visit The Foodbank in Dayton at their drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. However, Thursday’s drive-thru is specifically for their Senior Box Food Program.

For the Foodbank in Dayton’s location, times, and more on their Senior Box Food Program, click here.