Ryann McEnany describes the app as an invite-only platform, “so not just anyone can join.”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ryann McEnany, the sister of former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, has created a dating app for right wing conservatives called The Right Stuff.

The app will be available to download from the App Store in September 2022, according to the app’s promo video. A release date has not yet been announced for Android users.

Ryann McEnany describes the app as an invite-only platform, “so not just anyone can join.”

Women can get premium subscriptions by inviting other women to the app, but men must pay for the same subscription, though pricing was not mentioned, according to our affiliate station KFOR in Oklahoma.

“By the way, those are the only two options. Ladies and gentlemen,” McEnany says. “We need to get back to the right way of dating.”

The Right Stuff’s website states, “Other dating apps have gone woke. We bring people together with shared values and similar passions.”

In June, Ryann also hosted a giveaway on her Instagram page for two $500 dream dates on behalf of the app.

More information about the app, including sign-ups for early access, can be found here.