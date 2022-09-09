BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley residents are coming together to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing on Thursday.

Many have flocked to The Pub in Beavercreek, a British-themed eatery, where a makeshift memorial has been set up for people to leave flowers and gather together to raise a pint in the Queen’s honor, celebrating her legacy.

Samantha Johnson, server and assistant manager at The Pub, said she was sad to hear of the Queen’s passing.

“The queen was loved by many people and was a very respectable lady. The memorial is up for people to pay respects and will be up for a few days.”

Johnson said that the British-themed pub wants to be a source of comfort to those who are mourning.

“We’ve had quite a few people coming in, quite a few of our guests also are from Britain that come in very often and they said it’s a very sad day for both there and here in America. We always look into the British cultures, British themes, so the queen has always been a big thing here. We just celebrated her jubilee not too long ago, so her passing is just something very sad and we want to definitely memorialize that,” Johnson said.

“We are sorry for everyone’s loss. It was a great loss. Again, she was loved by many a people, and if you need a spot to come and pay your respects, our doors are open.”

The Pub is located in The Greene Town Center at 39 Greene Boulevard in Beavercreek.