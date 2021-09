BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, The Owen’s Place Charity Race took place at Beavercreek’s Victory Park. The race was to benefit Owen’s Place, which is an accessible park for people of all abilities.

Participants in the event ran timed 5k, 10k, or one mile courses. The event was co-sponsored by The Beavercreek Kiwanis and Lions Clubs. All Proceeds from the race went to Owen’s Place.