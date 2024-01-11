DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Neon will host a special free movie screening of “The Hate U Give” Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A discussion of the film’s themes will take place afterward.

Tickets are free and will only be available at the door starting at 10:30 a.m. The screening will begin at 11 a.m.

The Neon hopes to engage young people in thoughtfully watching the film and participating in a discussion following the movie.

This screening is sponsored by MLK Dayton, Inc. and The Neon. Complimentary popcorn and beverages will be provided courtesy of The Rubi Girls.

To learn more about The Neon and this movie screening, click here.