The Miami Township Police Department to enforce ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to enforce the ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law from May 8th to May 16th.

The law requires that motorists who are approaching stationary public safety vehicles with emergency lights displayed must move over a lane away from the stopped vehicle. This comes after a drunk driver crashed into a township officer’s cruiser on February 28th. Thankfully, no injuries were sustained.

The police department also has plans to push Ohio’s seatbelt law during the week of May 24-31. The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign works to get drivers to understand the importance of wearing a seatbelt while operating a vehicle.