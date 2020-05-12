The Greene to open May 12 with added precautions

Live Now
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene Town Center will open Tuesday, May 12, with reduced hours of operation.

Von Maur outlined its hours in a press release, saying the center will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday it will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

The center has introduced several changes that strictly follow guidelines established by the CDC.  Those measures include:

  • Daily employee health screenings
  • Social distancing
  • Contactless payment
  • Curbside service options
  • Sanitizing/cleaning procedures in common areas, and after every customer transactions

Von Maur recommends customers visit its website for more detailed information as it relates to these temporary measures.

