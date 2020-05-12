The Greene to open May 12 with added precautions

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene Town Center will open Tuesday, May 12, with reduced hours of operation.
Von Maur outlined its hours in a press release, saying the center will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday it will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The center has introduced several changes that strictly follow guidelines established by the CDC. Those measures include:
- Daily employee health screenings
- Social distancing
- Contactless payment
- Curbside service options
- Sanitizing/cleaning procedures in common areas, and after every customer transactions
Von Maur recommends customers visit its website for more detailed information as it relates to these temporary measures.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity
- Dixie Twin Drive-In to reopen May 12
- Exclusive poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Nursing grads join battle against COVID-19
- Still no plan for childcare as Governor DeWine holds off on announcing reopen date