The Great Wolf Lodge reopens

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Great Wolf Lodge in Mason is welcoming back guests Friday following social distancing guidelines.

To ensure visitors’ safety, the resort will be implementing its new Paw Pledge program, based on the guidance from health authorities and public officials. Measures under the program include:

All frequently touched surfaces in the waterpark, attraction areas, restaurants, and all other public spaces will continually be sanitized.

Capacity will be reduced to 50 percent or less to allow for social distancing.

Markers will be placed in queues for waterslides, attractions, retail shops, food outlets, and front desk measuring six-feet of distance between guests.

Increase the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout the resort.

Personal protection amenities such as disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, and face coverings will be provided to guests if asked.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed.

Contactless payment options will be available to minimize touchpoints associated with cash transactions.

Food outlets will offer remote ordering with pick-up options.

All employees will undergo a wellness and temperature check before reporting to work and required to wear a mask in situations where maintaining social distancing may be difficult.

The Great Wolf Lodge it will continue to make health and sanitation safety its first priority, and ensure its reopening plan meets or exceeds all recommended guidelines from the CDC.