‘More space means more food’: The Dayton Foodbank expanding to meet rising demand

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foodbank is expanding by adding an additional 6,000 square foot building to help with the food demand seen during the pandemic.

“This building was built to accept 15-million pounds of food, this past fiscal year we almost did 18-million. So we’ve already really somewhat outgrown the space,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, development manager for The Foodbank.

Truesdale said that more space means more food. “So the new space will provide 800 spaces for pallets. So, there’s some pallets behind me. That’s additionally like one space where a pallet can go, and there’s a lot of non perishable items on that pallet.”

Like Truesdale, Daquarious Branch, who works at The Foodbank, is looking forward to the expansion. “Our dry isle kind of piles up with our dry food items. We find a use for it obviously, but we’d love to accept more of those type of donations.”

Along with non-perishable food expansions, perishable items will also be given additional space.

“Fresh produce is really at the heart of what we do. It’s a large portion of what we distribute every year. Fresh produce is a really expensive item for folks to purchase. So, we like to have those on stock in hand so we can push those out for folks,” said Truesdale.

Th expansion is expected to kick off any day now, with Truesdale saying the goal is for the project to be complete by the holidays.