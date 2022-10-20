Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday.

According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

Attendees will receive food including grains, fresh produce, proteins and other products at no cost in order to reduce food insecurity in the community.

CareSource is sponsoring and will be volunteering at the event in order to help out the community. Those coming to the event are asked to make sure there is enough room in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle.

CEO of The Foodbank, Michelle Riley, says, “We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it.”

“The City of Trotwood is a terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment.”

Foodbank staff will direct lanes towards the back of the Salem Mall after drivers enter the parking lot.

The Foodbank hosts food distribution events throughout the year in Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties.