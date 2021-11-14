Our first snow of the season is likely today with up to around an inch of snow on grassy surfaces. Roads are to warm for snow to accumulate. Roads will be wet. winds will be gusty again and it will be brisk. TODAY: Rain and snow showers likely. An inch or less on grassy surfaces. Raw. High around 40 TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 30 MONDAY: Variable clouds, cold. Few rain showers. High 40 A brief warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday this week.

