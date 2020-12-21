The Dayton Woman’s Club celebrates Christmas with drive-thru gift event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Woman’s Club of the Dayton Foundation held it in Downtown Dayton.

Members and their families were able to drive by and wave at Santa and pick-up a gift made by their chef with donated items. The president of the club said they wanted to do something since they can not gather to celebrate because of COVID-19.

“We have to keep our members and everyone in Dayton safe. We do respect that, but we also have to respect that this is the time of year that people really need to bond. And heal and remember and cherish the bonds of our loved ones.” said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president of The Woman’s Club.

The organization is excited to reopen in 2021 after receiving a grant from the city of Dayton.