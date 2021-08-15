The Dayton Funk Fest returns after year off due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Funk Fest returned for it’s second year at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, August 15th. The festival didn’t happen last year, due to the pandemic.

Running from 1-9pm, this years festival was headlined by the Dayton band Top Secret. Other performances at the festival included The Next Phaze, The Swag Band, Audio Show Band, and Thump Daddy Funk Band. Multiple food and merchandise vendors were also present at the festival.

WDTN caught up with D’s Treats vendor Randy Brooks at the event who’s happy to see everyone back and enjoying all the festival has to offer.

“It boosts the spirit and make sure that they can get away from some of the stuff they were going through so much turmoil they’re going through every night. So now they get a chance to come out and open themselves up with people they haven’t seen in awhile and plus it’s good food and good entertainment and just mingle,” said Brooks.