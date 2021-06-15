The Dayton Arcade nears end of Phase 1, plans for more growth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With just over three months since The Dayton Arcade opened up to the public, the nine buildings spanning 500,000 square feet, is working to bring new life to downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Arcade project consists of two phases, and is currently still working on Phase 1.

“We will probably be working on Phase 1 for a little while yet, but we’re hoping to launch Phase 2 yet this year,” said David Williams, senior director of Cross Street Partners Dayton.

The arcade, also comes with a history of changes.

“It was a market place in the early days. 1980’s it was a mall. Today it’s a combination of everything,” said Williams.

From plans for stores and restaurants to use of office space and housing, The Dayton Arcade has a goal of serving as many people as possible. Currently, Williams says the arcade is housing around 22 people.

While it’s not always been an easy road revamping the historic site, developers feel it’s worth it in the long run.

“Some challenges are harder than others. It’s just making sure you have the right people that are part of the project to make you can get through some of the challenges that occur,” said Williams.

Jordan Roe works as ESP Venture Manager in The Entrepreneur Center of the arcade called ‘The Hub.’ He’s excited to see what the finished product looks like once all phases are complete.

“We love seeing companies progress but seeing companies progress is another thing we like to see,” said Roe.

Developers say Phase 1 is still ongoing, but there are plans for Phase 2 that have begun. Williams says they hope to have a celebration of the arcade later this summer.