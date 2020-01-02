The coldest month of the year starts with above normal temperatures

January tends to be the coldest month in the Miami Valley.

Normal highs drop to 34 degrees from Jan. 8 – 16.

On Jan. 17 the normal high will begin to rise until we reach an avg high of 84 degrees on July 1.

So far January 2020 is off to a warmer than normal start. The high on Jan 2. reached 51 degrees in Dayton.

The warmest day on record in January came on the 21st in 1906. The high was 75 degrees.

Overall highs warmer than 50 degrees are not normal. Over the last 50 years, we typically see the thermometer climb above 50 about 3 times in the month. There have only been three years without at least one 50+ day, 1984, 1994, and 2003. In 2006 there were 14 days above 50 degrees.

Over the next 10 days, high temperatures are forecast at or above the normal high of 35 degrees.

According to the Climate Prediction Center January has an equal chance to see above and below normal temperatures.

January is also the month the Miami Valley typically sees the most snow. On average 7.9 inches of snow falls during the month.

It looks like we have a greater chance to see above-normal precipitation during the month, but we will need temperatures to be a bit cooler for the rain to turn to snow.

The snowfall record for the month is 40.2 inches. in 1978. That year there was one 50 degree day, but the temperatures fell later on and we ended up with 1.7 inches of snow on Jan 8. 1978.

2019 started above normal too. The high on Jan. 1 was 50 degrees. The warmest day was 61 degrees on Jan. 8 and four days later we picked up 6.1 inches of snow. There were five 50 degree days and one 60 degree day.

Last year was a weak El Nino Winter. Typically this means temperatures will be warmer and Dayton will experience drier conditions. The weather doesn’t always do what is expected. Dayton ended the month with 14.4 inches of snow. 6.5 inches above normal.

This year the central pacific is experiencing neutral conditions. This means we expect cold temperature swings and above-normal precipitation in the Miami Valley.