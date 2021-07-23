The Clark County Fair back after a year off due to the pandemic

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 74th Clark County Fair kicked off Friday morning at 8am, after a year off due to the covid-19 pandemic. Clark County Society Agricultural Executive Director Dean Blair says in previous years they’d see upwards of 83,000 thousand fair goers. This year, Blair expects to see around 75,000.

“There’s tons to see. Lots of food. Lots of rides. Now the rides are extra, but the shows and music everything are included with your six dollar admission,” said Blair.

In 2020, the fair still held its Junior Livestock show with stricter health precautions. One year later, Blair still says health is still a major priority to fair workers. “We still have our covid precaution signs up as a recommendation, not a requirement. Certainly we want you to use common sense things like wash your hands frequent. We have a lot of hand sanitizer out,” said Blair.

Also a priority, ride inspections and safety. “I feel they’re safer than they’ve ever been, and that we’re very good in our processes and procedures to make sure everyone’s as safe as possible,” said Blair.

The Clark County Fair will run from July 23rd through July 30th. The fair opens each morning at 8am, with rides kicking off at noon…and closing at 11pm.

