‘The Celtic Knot’ Weekend celebrates with food and dancing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today at The Dublin Pub, The Dayton Celtic Festival held it’s Celtic Knot weekend. The day consisted of performances by the Riley School of Music Ceili Band, Dwyer School of Irish Dance, McGovern Irish Dance, Father, Son, and Friends, and Academy of Irish Dance.

“The option was presented to bring the little festival here to the Dublin Pub and it just made sense we’re at that festival every year, we’re an Irish Pub, why not,” said The Dublin Pub Assistant General Manager Dustin Burks.

“With the option of having DORA outside drinks in our parking lot it just kind of all made sense,” said Burks. The Festival was canceled this year due to the pandemic, so a series of small events took place instead.

The Celtic Knot continues Sunday with a mass at Saint Joseph Church with music at 9:30.

