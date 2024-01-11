BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular local establishment will soon be closing its doors while making the move to a bigger location.

The Blue Berry Cafe is closing its location at 72 Bellbrook Plaza, with its final day of service on Saturday, Jan. 20. The restaurant won’t be closed for long, with a bigger location planned just across the street at 127 W. Franklin Street in the coming weeks.

For its final week of service, the cafe will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 19.

A bucket will be placed to assist in paying staff during the transition. Any dollar amount over $20 will receive a $20 gift certificate to use at the new location.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the restaurant will serve its last meals at 72 Bellbrook Plaza. Customers that visit on Saturday will receive a hot meal on the house as the restaurant prepares, cooks and bakes the remaining fresh foods before the move.

Customers can also tour the cafe’s “tiny kitchen” and “sign the wall” which will be eventually placed in the new location on W. Franklin Street. The restaurant aims to open their new Bellbrook location in early March.

The restaurant has called 72 Bellbrook Plaza its home for 20 years, since March 2004.

Kettering will soon see their own Blue Berry Cafe location, in the former Golden Nugget building. To read more about the new location, click here.