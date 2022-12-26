After a brutally cold and snowy last several days, we’re about to flip the script and head in a much warmer direction.

A dying Alberta Clipper will move east of the Miami Valley Monday evening and allow for a big dome of high pressure to take its place starting Tuesday. Yes, we’ll still be stuck under cloud cover for another 24 to 36 hours, but at least the snow will start to melt with highs headed for the 30s, then 40s and even 50s by week’s end.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an evening snow shower possible in northern Miami Valley. Otherwise dry and not quite so cold. Low 18

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry and warmer. High 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny and continued warmer.`High 45

Our next weathermaker will bring rain to the Miami Valley starting Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like the rain will stick around for New Year’s Eve Saturday, so plan your celebrations accordingly. Temperatures will rise into the 50s Thursday and stay there for daily highs into at least the first few days of the new year 2023!