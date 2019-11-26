Thanksgiving flight delays possible because of wind advisory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday is typically the busiest travel day of the year and officials at the Dayton International Airport officials said travelers need to pack their patience and be prepared for a possible delay as 55 mile-per-hour wind gusts are forecasted and safety is always the top priority.

One passenger, Carla Densford, said on Tuesday this is her first time in Ohio visiting her son for Thanksgiving who is stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

She said she picked today to fly in from Lubbock, Texas for two reasons – to miss the hectic travel day Wednesday and the winter storm.

“I probably would have come yesterday but I had to work so I’m like okay, I’ve got tickets, I should be able to beat it,” said Densford. “It was a little bumpy but they did a great job.”

Densford is one of about 4,000 people expected to travel through the Dayton International Airport each day this Thanksgiving holiday.

“I checked with our airlines here and most of them are pretty much booked to the ‘T’ throughout the weekend,” said Linda Hughes, the airport services manager.

Hughes said Wednesday is likely the busiest travel day of the year so she encouraged passengers to plan ahead but be prepared for delays.

She said Wednesday’s potential wind gusts of 55 mph could impact flights, as it would be the pilot’s call, and there are many factors that influence that decision.

“We are prepared should we have diversions come into the Dayton area, but that is one thing to be aware of, that it’s not necessarily the weather here in Dayton that may affect flights, but it’s the weather throughout the country,” said Hughes.

