RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — A Texas Roadhouse in Richmond will be hosting a fundraising night with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Officer Seara Burton’s family.

“Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, ” The restaurant said in a Facebook post.

28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10 while responding to a traffic stop. She was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where she spent three weeks fighting for her life — and she is not giving up her fight yet.

Britt said, “Seara continues to remind us just how strong she is.”

Retired RPD officer Paul Phillips told our sister station FOX59 he was Burton’s supervisor for a brief period of time during her training.

“She was very enthusiastic and very committed, willing to learn,” Phillips said. “She was very good. Is very good.”

Phillips said law enforcement is a family, and what happened to Burton affects all of her brothers and sisters in blue.

“It could happen to any of us,” Phillips said. “In this particular case, it happened to be Seara. We all take the risk, and she’s paying the price. There’s no other word for it that hurts.”

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt shared an update Saturday evening stating that Officer Seara Burton has been transferred from Miami Valley Hospital to a hospice facility in Richmond.