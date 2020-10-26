Texas cities see freezing temperatures before Dayton

A cold blast breaks record low temperatures from Montana to Texas early Monday morning.

The coldest temperature recorded this morning was -22 degrees in Daniel, Thermopolis, Canyon Village, and Ten Sleep, Wyoming. Additionally, the West Yellowstone Gateway in Montana dropped to 22 below zero and Peter Sinks, Utah.

A cut off low brought arctic air and winter precipitation to the Texas Panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma.

See the unofficial list of 34 broken record lows last night.

The low in Amarillo, Texas was 19 degrees this morning. Meanwhile, Dayton has yet to reach freezing.

The normal first freeze for the season is Oct. 22. It looks like there is a chance for freezing temperatures Halloween morning. The forecast low for Saturday is 30 degrees.

This will happen as the cut off low tracks across the Ohio River Valley. This will tap into some of the cold Canadian air to our north, but the low will not be as organized as it was when it dug south into Texas.

The good news is temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s for Trick-or-Treating Saturday night.

The latest first freeze recorded in Dayton was Nov. 25, 1931. Over the last 20 years, only six years have produced freezing temperatures after Halloween.