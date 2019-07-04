Tens of thousands attend Americana Festival in Centerville

Fourth of July Parade rolls down the streets of Washington D.C. (NBC News)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Upwards of 90,000 people attend the Americana Festival in Centerville, which celebrated 47 years on Thursday, July 4.

The festival includes a mile long, 90-minute parade with more than 100 units, a street fair with more than 300 arts and crafts booths, an antique and classic car and truck show which attracts more than 150 vehicles, a special cost-free area just for children at the Park District’s Activity Center, a scholarship program, a 5K family run with more than 1,200 runners of all ages and physical abilities participating, entertainment and fireworks.

On Thursday, some festival-goers traveled from states away to participate.

“We came from South Carolina, it’s actually a 12-hour drive,” said Melanie Young. “We came three years ago and we absolutely loved it. We don’t have the festivals like this where we live, we just love the parade and the festival here.”

While others said they make it a yearly tradition.

“My kids have marched in the parade ever since my 14-year-old was in the first grade and we always typically come to the same location,” said Lisa Timmerman. “I think this tree was a little bitty stick when we first started coming, now we have plenty of shade.”

And said she has learned a few tricks along the way.

“I think it was last Tuesday that they put the chairs out,” said Timmerman.

Some said is hard to pick out just one favorite part of the day.

“I like going to get snow-cones, get candy, sit with my friends and I just have fun going to the Americana festival,” said Bryce Allen.

But everyone said it’s all about thanking service members for making this day possible.

“I’m so thankful for our freedom here in the USA,” said Young.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Honoring those who serve and protect our community.’