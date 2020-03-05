Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lowe’s to give away free supplies to TN tornado victims Thursday

Tennessee Tornadoes

by: WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Home improvement retailer Lowe’s will hold tornado relief events across Middle Tennessee Thursday for victims of the deadly tornadoes. 

Volunteers will be at stores in impacted communities in Nashville, Cookeville, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage beginning at 10 a.m.  

They will distribute donated supplies like rubber gloves, trash bags, dust masks and more. Operation BBQ relief will also be on hand serving meals to those in need.  

Lowe’s said it is deploying at least 155 associates from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky to serve on emergency relief teams. After disasters, these specially trained Lowe’s associates voluntarily leave their stores and homes to provide additional customer support and give fellow impacted associates a chance to focus on their families. 

The event will continue until noon or while supplies last.

Below is a list of stores hosting events:

Lowe’s of W. Nashville
7034 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Lowe’s of N. Nashville
3460 Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN 37207

Lowe’s of Cookeville
510 Neal Street
Cookeville, TN 38501

Lowe’s of Lebanon
634 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087

Lowe’s of Mt. Juliet
300 Pleasant Grove Rd, Ste 200
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Lowe’s of Hermitage
5025 Old Hickory Blvd
Hermitage, TN 37076

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS