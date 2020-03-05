Lowe’s to give away free supplies to TN tornado victims Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Home improvement retailer Lowe’s will hold tornado relief events across Middle Tennessee Thursday for victims of the deadly tornadoes.
Volunteers will be at stores in impacted communities in Nashville, Cookeville, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage beginning at 10 a.m.
They will distribute donated supplies like rubber gloves, trash bags, dust masks and more. Operation BBQ relief will also be on hand serving meals to those in need.
Lowe’s said it is deploying at least 155 associates from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky to serve on emergency relief teams. After disasters, these specially trained Lowe’s associates voluntarily leave their stores and homes to provide additional customer support and give fellow impacted associates a chance to focus on their families.
The event will continue until noon or while supplies last.
Below is a list of stores hosting events:
Lowe’s of W. Nashville
7034 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Lowe’s of N. Nashville
3460 Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN 37207
Lowe’s of Cookeville
510 Neal Street
Cookeville, TN 38501
Lowe’s of Lebanon
634 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Lowe’s of Mt. Juliet
300 Pleasant Grove Rd, Ste 200
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Lowe’s of Hermitage
5025 Old Hickory Blvd
Hermitage, TN 37076
