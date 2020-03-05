Lowe’s to give away free supplies to TN tornado victims Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Home improvement retailer Lowe’s will hold tornado relief events across Middle Tennessee Thursday for victims of the deadly tornadoes.

Volunteers will be at stores in impacted communities in Nashville, Cookeville, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage beginning at 10 a.m.

They will distribute donated supplies like rubber gloves, trash bags, dust masks and more. Operation BBQ relief will also be on hand serving meals to those in need.

Lowe’s said it is deploying at least 155 associates from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky to serve on emergency relief teams. After disasters, these specially trained Lowe’s associates voluntarily leave their stores and homes to provide additional customer support and give fellow impacted associates a chance to focus on their families.

The event will continue until noon or while supplies last.

Below is a list of stores hosting events:

Lowe’s of W. Nashville

7034 Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Lowe’s of N. Nashville

3460 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Lowe’s of Cookeville

510 Neal Street

Cookeville, TN 38501

Lowe’s of Lebanon

634 South Cumberland Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Lowe’s of Mt. Juliet

300 Pleasant Grove Rd, Ste 200

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Lowe’s of Hermitage

5025 Old Hickory Blvd

Hermitage, TN 37076