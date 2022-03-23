MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – 14 years ago, a group of wrestling officials– many of them from here in the Miami Valley– decided they wanted to give back with a charity tournament.

At first, they weren’t sure what cause or organization they wanted to support. When Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan got involved, it was decided: They were going to help families with kids on the Autism spectrum.

“The first year of the tournament I was like, gotta have it perfect,” said tournament chairman and director, Jeff Sitler of Beavercreek. “Can’t mess up a wrestling tournament.”

Sitler says it took a couple of years for him to realize that what happens at the “Wrestle Against Autism” tournament is about much more than wrestling.

“All these parents would come up and say, ‘Thank you so much.'” Sitler recalls. “‘You have no idea what this means to us.'”

This tournament is about families: Wrestling families, autism families, and the help they give each other.

18-year-old Caiden Hooks is a part of both families.

He’s wrestled at the tournament and has also been a recipient of its support.

“They were able to secure a tandem bike because Caiden is blind and he’s also on the spectrum,” Caiden’s father, Jamie Hooks, told us.

But neither wrestling nor Autism defines Caiden. He also sings, plays trumpet, piano, and cello and is a writer. He says the most important thing is his faith.

“There’s a verse in Ephesians: We do not wrestle against flesh and blood,” Caiden said. “Our ultimate battle is a spiritual one. And wrestling is kind of a microcosm of that in the physical world.”

10-year-old Dallas Pierce doesn’t wrestle. His mom says he’s more of an artist. But he, too, has felt the love of the wrestling community when “Wrestle Against Autism” helped him get his service dog, Sprinkle.

“They were amazing,” said Dallas’s mom, SaVanna Kim. “I don’t know what we would’ve done without them. They actually made two pretty big donations to him that covered almost half of his fundraiser.”

With a goal of reaching a quarter million in donations within the next two years, encouraging, supporting and loving families is what “Wrestle Against Autism” is all about.

“It’s no longer, ‘It’s a wrestling tournament. I got to make it perfect because it’s a wrestling tournament,’” Sitler said. “It’s very much… wrestling is just a tool that day.”

This year’s tournament is coming up the first weekend in April, with setup on the 2nd and the actual tournament on the 3rd. It’ll be at Otterbein University near Columbus.

You can find more information about how you can take part or donate at http://www.wrestleagainstautism.org/

