MEDWAY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thomas Pooler has seen firsthand the struggles that many of our veterans endure.

“We realized there were a lot of our seniors and our new coming home veterans that were having trouble with basics of life,” Pooler said

That’s why, 13 years ago, he created the Feed Our Heroes Foundation.

“I can do anything if I got a full belly,” Pooler said. “So food became a priority for us. So we started feeding needy veterans.”

All too often, veterans are left without the support they need, Pooler says.

“It seems the American people have forgotten about their veterans,” Pooler said. “If it’s not current and big all over the news they seem to forget about us.”

So each year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, his foundation hosts a Thanksgiving dinner at the Medway VFW.

All veterans are welcome.

But that dinner is far from all they do.

“We feed needy veterans every month of the year with big special events at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Pooler said.

Jeff Bailey is also a veteran. He served alongside Pooler and counts him a dear friend.

Bailey drove in from Indianapolis to show his support.

“It is greatly appreciated and wonderful,” Bailey said. “Certainly something to give thanks for.”

Both of them, sending a message of thanks to fellow veterans and reminding the rest of us to do our part.

“Veterans need help,” Pooler said. “It’s that simple.”

And supporting the Feed Our Heroes Foundation is one way to do that.

Click here for more information.