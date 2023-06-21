TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — For well over a decade a group of music lovers has been hosting a music festival in their hometown with the goal of strengthening the community.

Tippapalooza is back with a new venue and a new charity to support.

“Local music and giving back to something local and that was really sort of the main thrust from the beginning. We weren’t in it to make money,” said Lisa Santucci, Tippapalooza Music Festival founding member.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CSA/GAL, an organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children who are part of the court system in Miami County.

The nonprofit served over 250 children in Miami County last year and the need for volunteers continues to grow. Leaders say dollars raised from the local music festival will help with training and recruitment.

“We’re always trying to find ways for more people to know about us. This is a new group of people we were so excited to partner with them. That they’re willing to support us as an organization and also share with people what we do and how important it is in our community that children have a voice,” said Executive Director Nicki Sherk.

This year’s performers include MRoss Perkins, Heather Redman and the Reputation, The 1984 Draft and Tino.

The event is set for September 2 in downtown Tipp City with music starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Click here for more information on CASA/GAL.