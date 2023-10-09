SAINT MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and one local employment rehabilitation group is working to get the word out about how those with disabilities contribute in the workplace.

Christina Smith is a Community Club Consultant with Capabilities, Inc. She’s helping head up The 1990 Project, which offers people the chance to highlight the many ways those with disabilities make a difference in the workforce and in their communities.

“We will be asking for Capabilities employees, clients, and anyone else to submit personal stories and photos of individuals with disabilities who work– or volunteer– Monday through Friday during the entire month of October,” Christina said.

Even the name of the project has a special meaning.

“It’s called ‘The 1990 Project’ because that’s the year the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed and guaranteed individuals with disabilities the right to work,” Christina said.

The project is an easy way for you to help make others aware of just how much those with disabilities do.

“Your neighbor submitting a few sentences about how his local Walmart employs a man with Down Syndrome and without him, the parking lot would be full of carts,” Christina said.

“Your church has a young lady with Williams Syndrome who bakes the most delicious cookies every year for their annual fundraiser and you submit a photo of her holding the treats she made.”

If you want to take part, email your submission to The1990Project@capabilitiesinc.biz.

From there, the tech gurus at Capabilities, Inc. will post the shoutouts on the company’s social media. You can read submissions on their Facebook page.

Capabilities, Inc. is Ohio’s largest private provider of career rehabilitation, providing services for people with disabilities since 1997.

You can hear much more about the 1990 Project and Capabilities, Inc. in our Tell Me Good News segment during 2 NEWS Today airing on October 18.