Many families spend years fundraising to get a service dog from 4 Paws for Ability for their child.

But for one family, that goal was met in an instant, with a very big surprise.

“We had been looking into a couple of different things to help our situation with Matthew being nonverbal and when we came across 4 Paws for Ability it seemed like a really good fit,” said Chris Weaver, father of 2-year-old Matthew.

Matthew has autism.

His parents, Brittney and Chris, wanted to get him a service dog to help him overcome some of hurdles he faces.

“Bridging the gap with that communication barrier and also dealing with some of his anxieties and social distraction,” Chris said.

But because of the extensive training service dogs undergo, they are expensive.

4 Paws families raise more than $20,000 in order to get their dogs.

The Weavers began that process in August and expected to have a long road ahead.

Until…

“They told us that they wanted us to come down for a graduation and that somebody wanted to meet with us afterwards,” Chris said.

“Yeah, that’s what they told us,” Brittney said. “It was a complete surprise.”

The Wrestle Against Autism organization donated $14,000 to the Weavers to complete their fundraising.

And another $11,000 to another fundraising family.

“Seeing how much difference the dog makes to these kids and I know how hard they have to work to raise the money,” said Jeff Sitler, president and founder of Wrestle Against Autism.

Wrestle Against Autism started 15 years ago when the Mad River Wrestling Officials Association wanted to give back to the community.

Since then, they’ve raised more than $278,000 through an annual wrestling tournament, helping autism families with everything from service dogs to tandem bicycles to iPads.

“Just trying to help families survive with autism,” Jeff said. “Live with it. Do what they can.”

And the Weavers are excited to do more than just survive.

They’re ready to watch their son soar.

“We see the sparkle in his eye,” Chris said. “Now it’s time to let everyone else see it.”

These donations marked the 39th and 40th families Wrestle Against Autism has helped to get service dogs.

There were several other organizations present at the graduation that also made donations.

If you’d like to help a family with their fundraising, you can contact 4 Paws for Ability at 4pawsforability.org