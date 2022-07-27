CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Three years ago, two moms in Centerville—along with their kids—decided they wanted to do something to help after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“It means so much to us,” said Elise Henderson. “In our homes and in our schools we really work a lot about spreading kindness.”

They knew families would be struggling as kids headed back to school, so they started a lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies and backpacks.

To everyone’s surprise, they brought in $1,500.

They were eager to do it again, but then life hit: Covid… and another diagnosis.

“I had cancer,” said 6-year-old Kase Krichbaum. “I had to fight it and it was hard.”

Little Kase, one of the founding members of the lemonade stand, was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

“I think the hardest part was just initially hearing he had cancer,” said Kase’s mom, Amanda Krichbaum. “I think that word is just kind of scary for everyone. and I was just worried about watching him suffer through anything.”

But Kase persevered.

He’s doing great today and his fight gave this group of friends a whole new reason to serve.

“Even last year when Kase had cancer, Elise and I started talking about how we could do it again to sort of just give back for everything that people had done for us,” Amanda said.

So that’s what they’re doing.

Thursday, July 28th, the lemonade stand reopens at Primary Village North in Centerville. It runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This time, they’re raising money for two other kids Kase knows through his own fight. They’re both still battling cancer.

“When I watched him fight– and then all of the other kids on the floor– that’s why we wanted to do just something,” Amanda said. “Anything we can do to help families that do have to go through this.”

“They are so incredibly excited,” Elise said. “The boys are thrilled to have the opportunity to make the lemonade again and get to meet people and again just to help the children in need.”

Kase is quick to answer with the reason why he wants to help others now:

“Because they helped me,” Kase said.

If you’d like to help out, be sure to stop by the stand.

Take a STAND Against Childhood Cancer

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Primary Village North, 6450 Marshall Road, Centerville

4-7 p.m.

You can also help out virtually by sending a donation to Kase’s mom via Venmo: @Amanda-Krichbaum