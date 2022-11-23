SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man was awarded $5,000 for being a community hero by a local auto dealership.

After seeing a prior Tell Me Good News story on Lane Martin, the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group knew they had found their next Jeff’s Heroes Initiative recipient.

Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.

The Ability Builders, LLC is an adult day care center that empowers those with disabilities and serves as a bridge to provide a space for growth and sharpening of life skills.

Martin thought we came out to do a follow-up on his business, but he was surprised to see Jay Schmitt from the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group with a check for $5,000.

“There’s a lot of people doing a lot of great things, but to watch someone do it 100 percent out of the kindness of his heart. You can feel his passion. He’s helping people that can’t oftentimes help themselves and I think there’s a lot of nobility to that,” said Schmitt.

Martin is the latest finalist of the Jeff’s Heroes Initiative, an initiative that recognizes those in the community working to make a difference. Each finalist wins a $5,000 check and the grand prize winner gets $20,000 towards a new car, plus another $10,000 in cash.

When we asked Martin what he would do if he could relive his life, he said, “If I could go back I would do it all over again, I would just do it a lot sooner, start a lot sooner.”

For more information on The Ability Builders, LLC, click here.