DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mission of the Fraternal Organization For Shriners is to create fun with a purpose.

The organization raises millions of dollars to help kids in need of specialty care at Shriner hospitals. Fundraising efforts help offset costs associated with surgery, removing the stress on families of having to pay out of pocket.

“Shriners is a fraternity that gives us the ability to support Shriners Hospital. We raise money, have fun. It’s a philanthropy where we get together and enjoy each other’s company, but at the same time we’re raising money for kids,” said Don Fodor, a member of the Antioch Shriners Bobbies Unit.

Last year Shriners Children’s in Dayton treated over 2,300 patients. The children’s hospital focuses on treating kids with burns and cleft lips. Many of the treatments often require reconstructive surgery. Those working on the front lines in the hospital see the impact daily.

“It’s very rewarding. These kids are very resilient. They might be in pain but they still have a smile on their face. They might be a little scared but we can comfort them and sometimes after surgery, you see a change immediately,” said Robbie Mann, certified surgical technologist.

You can participate in the organization’s mission to raise funds for children by attending “Elvis, Elvis, Elvis.” The King of Rock and Roll-inspired show will donate ticket sales to Shriners Children’s.

The event is set for August 26, 2023, at The Dayton Masonic Center. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased here.