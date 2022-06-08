DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the price of construction and building materials rising, a local entrepreneur and his team are on a mission to make housing more affordable.

Degin To Build LLC focuses on developing homes out of shipping containers, otherwise known as modular building.

Kemo A’akhutera from Design To Build said it’s a trend catching on across the country and wanted to get ahead of the wave.

“I define myself as a futurist and a generalist. Generally looking at the market and where it’s headed,” said A’akhutera.

With over a decade in real estate investing, Kemo secured a building off West Third Street in West Dayton with a vision and his sights set on development. He and his team hope to provide an option to people who can’t afford to buy or rent a home. The homes will be constructed in a warehouse and then delivered on-site.

A’akhutera said it’d be a great option for a first-time homebuyer that has the ability to grow with a person throughout their life.

“As you meet your significant other and realize you want to start a family, maybe they own one of their smaller units, you can combine the two. You can add bedrooms and bathrooms to accommodate your growing family,” said A’akhutera.

The startup company also aims to tackle a much larger problem in underserved neighborhoods. Design To Build LLC is a cooperative organization where the community shapes its future.

“So it was like, what would it look like if the community was leading the decision-making and how we develop the communities in which we live in? They are the biggest stockholders in that decision instead of an afterthought when the ink is already dry,” said A’akhutera.

Modular homes can start as low as $50,000 depending on square footage. Design To Build LLC will be launching a three-bedroom, two-bathroom 720-square-foot model as the company’s lead product.