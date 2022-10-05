DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Back in April, we told you about the Send Relief Serve Tour coming to Dayton this fall.

It’s a massive service project — bringing together hundreds of volunteers, both local and from across the country — and it’s happening this weekend.

After our original story aired, you submitted ideas for the projects the volunteers will do. Now, it’s your chance to sign up to help.

“I think it’s really important to serve because as followers of Christ we are called to go out and be ambassadors for the Lord,” said Cedarville Junior Benjamin Vincent.

This weekend, Vincent and a group of friends are headed off campus to the city of Dayton, as part of the Send Relief Serve Tour.

“I want them to see that people really do care and that they have the resources necessary to be successful and accomplish what they’re desiring and dreaming for,” Vincent said.

He and hundreds of other volunteers will have a hand in completing nearly 40 different service projects. And there’s still time for you to help out, too.

“The perfect volunteer is someone who is willing to help,” said Serve Tour Manager, John Heading. “They’re workable. Some projects have skills that are needed but we’ve taken care of those, so people that just want to help.”

Heading is leading the Dayton leg of the Serve Tour.

Projects range from a mobile health clinic at North Dayton Baptist Church, to building a resource pantry for kids at Dayton Public Schools.

For Heading and other organizers, the long-term aim of the tour is much bigger than just these two days of work.

“We care about our communities,” Heading said. “So our goal is to develop partnerships with some of the schools and some of the areas that really need more than just a weekend of help.”

Developing partnerships that are built on a love that’s bigger than themselves.

“It gives us an opportunity to pour out our heart into others as we are called to do in the Bible,” Vincent said.

If you’d like to help out with the Serve Tour, the deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 pm.

Click here, then click on the project you’d like to work on, and you’ll be able to register in less than five minutes.