DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local music educator is bringing teenagers together to form a band and you can see them perform live next month.

Kyleen Downes, who teaches music out of McCutcheon Music in Centerville launched a program called “Talking ‘Bout the Young Sound” that teaches students how to collaborate and form a band.

“I want young people to know that once you get into this local music scene, there’s a place for you. It’s for everybody. I want them to feel like, oh I can go do this,” said Downes.

The music supergroups will cover popular songs and perform in front of a live audience at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton. The 12-week program teaches students how to stand out with their passion.

“We’d all just be a copy and paste of everything else because we’d have no personal experiences. Music and other forms of art are all about telling stories and about things you’ve experienced and other people haven’t and then sharing those stories with everyone,” said Jonah Caldwell, a student.

The program also helps teenagers interested in music make connections.

“It’s definitely been a lot of fun to just meet new people who have similar interests and it’s been really great to just branch out,” said Maddie Ellinger, another student.

You can see them perform on November 17 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Admission is free.