HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A local non-profit is on a mission to find loving homes for one specific type of dog breed.

Bada** Bulldog Rescue in Huber Heights seeks out families to adopt English and French bulldogs. Staci Lovy has been rescuing dogs for well over a decade and shifted her focus primarily to the bulldog breed.

“Bulldogs are bulldogs. You have to be a certain breed of person to appreciate a good bulldog. They’re expensive to care for. They cost a lot of money to rehab and rescue,” said Lovy.

Lovy says she spends tens of thousands of dollars each year on vet bills to give the dogs a second chance at life. The organization relies on donations and foster families to help bridge the gap until the pups find forever homes.

The organization has taken in well over 200 bulldogs since opening its site in Huber Heights. Many of the animals are strays or surrendered from their owner and arrive in poor health.

“I have 11 dogs at my house right now. Six are mine, five are fosters. The more love you give them, the better they turn out,” said Shirley Doran.

Lovy says the work she’s doing gives her purpose.

“I didn’t know I was missing anything in my life, I feel like this is what I was meant to do. The ones that need us the most are the ones we fall in love with, but we fall in love with all of them,” said Lovy.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering or donating to the cause, click here.