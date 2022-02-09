GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – This past weekend, while many of us were trying to dig out from all that snow and ice, there was a big party in Greenville. It was a celebration 100 years in the making, honoring the 100th birthday of Darke County’s own Ross Clark.

To say Clark has lived an interesting life might be the understatement of the century.

“We were born in a house upstairs,” Ross recalled. “Dad couldn’t take us to the hospital.”

On February 5, 1922, Ross and his brother Bob became the first of four sets of twins born to his parents. In all, there were 11 Clark kids.

“You know we really didn’t fight too much,” Ross said. “But as little boys, I remember at Christmastime Dad would set us and give us a piece of chocolate. No toys. He just couldn’t afford them.”

But a lack of toys did not mean boredom. The Clark Twins formed their own basketball team and were discovered by the Harlem Globetrotters. Eventually, they traveled with the team, playing against them in games all around the world.

“I like sports,” Ross said. “I’m watching the Olympics now. The guys on the sleds. You ever see that? They must go 100 miles an hour.”

Speaking of Olympians, Ross met Jesse Owens in 1951 at Berlin Stadium when the Globetrotters and Twins played before a record-setting crowd. The pair remained friends for decades.

But Ross kept his own athleticism under wraps when it came to his kids.

“He didn’t let us know about it until I was about 16 or 17,” his son, Terry Clark said. “About how important his life has been. But once I found out about it I started letting everyone know about how great a guy he is.”

There’s so much more to Ross’s story.

He served in the Army Air Corps in Panama during World War Two, came to Dayton to work at Wright Patt, went on a blind date and proposed six weeks later under the wing of a B17. He and his wife Jackie were married for 67 years and had three children.

“I feel humbled,” Ross said. “Why me, you know?”

And as you can imagine, we’ve just scratched the surface here.

There’s the story about Ross being hit by a car, breaking his neck, and winding up in a full-body cast for six months. Or when he and Jackie went off to Africa on a two-month mission trip – and stayed for two years.

His kids say Ross’s story doesn’t end here. They’re already planning a bash for his 105th birthday.