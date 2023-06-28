MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders in Champaign County are credited with saving a man’s life after he went into full cardiac arrest.

“Made my supper, and cleaned up the dishes, and all that stuff, and I had went back into the dining room table, sat down and lights out. And I don’t remember nothing,” describes 61-year-old John Donnersbach.

In the early evening of March 6, John’s wife and daughter came home to find him unresponsive. His wife started CPR and called 911.

Drew Ream happened to be in the right place at the right time. He works part-time with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department and was off duty at the time. He lives about a half mile away from the Donnersbachs on Ludlow Road, heard the call, got in his personal car, and responded.

“John’s wife, she was panicking. She was trying to do CPR. And I pretty much just pushed her out of the way and started doing CPR,” describes Ream.

Tristan Dunlap and the crew on duty soon followed when they saw the call come through.

“I was on duty with Kristen at the time. Steve happened to be here doing paperwork,” says Dunlap.

They arrived on the scene within minutes.

“Steve went through the door first. And I followed him. Kristen carried supplies. From there, Drew basically ran the scene for us. He took control,” describes Dunlap.

“I just feel like I was just doing my job,” humbly states Ream.

In a short time, crews brought John back, something they say is rare for the area.

“I’ve done this for the past 44 years, and this has only happened twice,” says Steve Castle, the Assistant Fire Chief and EMS Coordinator for Mechanicsburg Fire Department.

“It’s not common in the rural area where we actually get them back. They’re usually down for so long, and no one starts CPR early. His wife did a fantastic job starting CPR early and helped keep him alive,” says Dunlap.

John spent a week at Springfield Regional Medical Center before coming home.

“I definitely want to thank all the people on the Mechanicsburg squad. I need to thank my wife and my daughter for being there because if they weren’t this would’ve never been possible,” says John. “I guess I’m blessed and fortunate. I still believe the good Lord above has got more work for me to do, and so here I am.”

Earlier this month, the Mechanicsburg Fire Department was honored at a public ceremony for their heroic actions in saving John’s life, and each person was presented with an engraved plaque.

“Very fortunate that we have crew here very responsive whenever a call comes in. Like I said, we have our off-duty staff who live out in the county. Lot of times they’re very eager to show up on a scene if it’s nearby where they may live,” says Castle. “Very tremendously grateful of our crews and the dedication they display.”