DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Oak and Ember is hoping to inspire and encourage students to engage in farming.

The farm is run by a local non-profit and is giving students the chance to grow through hands on learning.

“We focus on student age programs and our main initiative right now is a program with Fairmont High School,” said Chris Harrison, managing partner, Oak and Ember Foundation. “Through that program, we engage reluctant learners and at-risk students through nature immersion and regenerative farming education.”

This farm sits just outside of Dayton in a rural community in Jefferson Township.

It’s a passion project for Harrison and his team. Focusing on regenerative farming, they help to supply a few Miami Valley restaurants with fresh produce grown right here.

But Harrison says their focus from the beginning was set on helping students.

“We help solve an immediate need for students and their families and that’s them graduating,” he said. “Through the State Seal Program, the students out here receive environmental science credit and also a community service credit, so helping them graduate is a huge function of what we’re doing.”

The hope is that some will be inspired enough to consider farming or a nature program as a possible career path.

Harrison says the team plans to open up the opportunity for more volunteers to learn the trade and incorporate the type of farming in their daily lives.

“Our desire is to create a place where anyone in the community can come and engage in what we’re doing.”

And there’s no time like the present to engage. As the holiday season wraps up, Harrison and his team want make sure your live Christmas tree doesn’t end up in a landfill.

“With this program, we can take that tree and we chip it up into mulch and it gets mixed into our composting program and goes back to help provide high quality soil for our student farming programs.”