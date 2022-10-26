Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and one Preble County woman is on a mission to make sure women have a safe place to gather and grieve.

Tamara Webb helped create the “Memorial For The Unborn”, a memorial sitting behind Memory Gardens Funeral Center to serve families who are grieving.

“We have two different individuals on a big spectrum. You’ve got the women who’ve experienced miscarriages, we have the women who’ve experienced abortion and what we wanted to do was give them a safe place to go to,” said Webb.

Webb says families rarely hold memorial services or have a gravesite for the unborn so the memorial is meant to provide solace in a judgment-free space.

“It’s bringing them to one place where they can come and have no judgment and they can cry it out, sit there and talk it out and there’s nothing but love there,” said Webb.

Webb says she plans to bring similar memorials to other counties to help families feel comfortable talking about loss and serve as a place of healing.

“They’re trying to deal with this on their own and the worse thing you can do is hold these things in,” said Webb.

On December 19th, Tamara along with other organizers will host a memorial event at the site called “Whispers From Heaven”. The goal will be to provide further support for families during the holidays who’ve experienced this type of loss.