DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Meals just celebrated its 3rd anniversary while providing hundreds of thousands of meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

The area nonprofit opened in March 2020 and to date, the organization has donated well over 600,000 meals.

“There was a chef and some other folks from the hospitality industry who got laid off from their jobs when things shut down and they wanted to help instead of sitting at home all day, so they started this program. It grew into something much bigger than they ever expected,” said Taylor Naragon, Marketing and Development Director of Miami Valley Meals.

The organization serves as a bridge to reach those who need a little extra hand putting food on the table. Naragon says its partnerships with local restaurants play a huge role in providing quality food to those who need it.

“Anyone who has excess food that would otherwise expire or go to waste because it was over-ordered or got too much they didn’t need. We will take that and process it very quickly before it can ever go bad so people can enjoy that food and it doesn’t end up in the trash,” said Naragon.

Other area nonprofits also focused on feeding the hungry help Miami Valley Meals distribute the food.

“We’ve never had to worry about not having food, it’s helped them to save money. It’s helped them to feed their family and just supplement meals so it’s been a huge blessing and resource to the participants that we do serve,” said Ebony Stroud of Omega Community Development Co.

The piece that really keeps this operation moving is the volunteers who give their time. Susan McAllister said she wants to be part of the solution to addressing food insecurity in the Miami Valley.

“My friend and I come twice a month, we’ve been coming since November. We started with the Wright State Alumni group and we’ve been coming on our own ever since,” said McAllister.

To learn how to volunteer, click here.