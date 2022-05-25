DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two locals from the Miami Valley are going the distance to follow their dreams of making music.

They’re embarking on a road trip to the west coast, making music and living out of their car, all while documenting the whole experience!

Success is not a straight shot. For these two musicians, It’s a winding road.

Kamden Webb and Kashawn Honaker are taking that figure of speech quite literally.

Two friends with a lifelong dream to make it in the music industry are approaching their goal with strong mindsets and out-of-the-box thinking.

“So basically, what we’re going to do is live out of a car until, well, we really don’t know how long,” Kamden said. “Until we hit a million subscribers.”

While traveling around the country, these two plan to create music out of the car and document the whole experience.

“We’ll have a mic, interface and everything,” Kamden said. “Yeah, we’ll just be making content and enjoying life on the road.”

“We want to inspire the youth, a generation who has technology above its years they can use to their advantage,” Kashawn said. “So if we can do everything out of a car, imagine what you could do just at home.”

And Kamden’s mom is fully supportive, always encouraging her son to go after the things that make you tick!



“I really feel strongly about living your dreams,” Kamden’s mom Toya Webb said. “I think we get caught up in everyday life and pressures and things like that. So one thing I’ve always tried to teach my kids is to go for what’s in your heart. It might look different. It might not look like what you think it’s going to be in the beginning. But at the same time, if it’s been given to you and if it’s something you’ve dreamed about, go for it.”

The two say they want to create an inclusive experience as they make their way across the country, so they are inviting viewers who subscribe to be part of the journey.”

“A big motivation for people to subscribe is that I’m going to be writing everyone who subscribes names on my car with permanent ink until we hit a million subscribers, so I want this whole thing filled up,” Kamden said.

“Even if it is hard, and if it’s a wild, extreme experience, It’s something we can look back on and be like, ‘at least we tried’ even if it doesn’t work out the way we want it to,” Kashawn said.

Kamden and Kashawn call their duo the Anti-social Misfits.

You can help send these two artists off as they embark on their journey on June 15. They’ll be hosting a sendoff party at the Brightside in Dayton.