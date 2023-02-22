DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re a 2 NEWS Today viewer, you may have noticed that Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik has been off the air for a couple of weeks now.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer almost two years ago, she recently underwent a fifth surgery.

“Mentally I feel like I can do anything, but physically I still have to heal,” Jamie told 2 NEWS Today Anchor Lauren Wood.

Like so much of her cancer journey, this was another surgery she didn’t necessarily plan on having.

“It’s important to remember that it’s a journey,” Jamie said. “I always kind of relate it to a house project. You get started on something and you think, oh we’re just going to replace the tile over here. And then it ends up being the cabinets. And countertops. And this is uneven. And it’s always more work… And I feel like that’s just how this journey has been for me.”

Her most recent surgery is called a “revision” and it also involved fat grafting. Because of that, Jamie says there are multiple sites that now have to heal.

There was also a big milestone:

“I also had my port removed,” Jamie said. “Which was an exciting thing. I mean, it served its purpose and it was great to have. But done with that now. No evidence of disease so hopefully I won’t be needing that again.”

Just because the cancer is gone doesn’t mean the healing process is over. The mental health aspect of her recovery is something Jamie doesn’t take lightly.

“Having the mental health support and going in, talking about how your feelings are normal, here are some things you can do to make yourself feel better… that is very, very important to me,” Jamie said.

That support is one of the things that has helped Jamie stay so positive through a long and winding journey.

“I have to go through this no matter what,” Jamie said. “And why would I want to go through it sad and afraid? You always have to think of the best. Because otherwise, you’re just going to be miserable.”

Jamie says she doesn’t want to leave out how important it’s been to have help and encouragement from her family and friends. She says especially her husband, parents, and even her kids have made the entire process so much easier.

If you’d like to support Jamie by sending her well wishes, you can post a message on the “Jamie’s Journey” Facebook page by clicking here.