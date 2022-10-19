Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been a little over a week since you’ve seen Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik on the air.

On October 11, Jamie underwent another surgery related to her breast cancer journey.

In this week’s Tell Me Good News, 2 NEWS sat down with Jamie to find out how she’s doing and what’s next.

“I am doing well,” Jamie said. “Just recovering from surgery.”

Like so many parts of Jamie’s journey with breast cancer, her recent surgery was not one she expected.

“This surgery was actually the result of this long-term medication I’m supposed to take to prevent any cancer from recurring,” Jamie explained.

The medication, Tamoxifen, was causing a problem with her uterus that could lead to more cancer down the road. Jamie said for her, a hysterectomy made the most sense.

“I’m done having kids,” she said. “And it also takes away the threat of any uterine, cervical, or ovarian cancer.”

Recovery, though, has left her very tired.

“As I’ve slept and the days have gone on I’ve felt better and better,” Jamie said. “The last couple of days I’ve started venturing out for like one activity a day.”

She says this latest ordeal has reinforced an important message:

“Check yourself,” she urged. “If something seems wrong it could be the result of some of your treatment. Tell the doctor. Don’t be afraid to let them know problems or things that you’re noticing.”

Her doctors say the cancer is gone and her prognosis is good, thanks to early detection with an annual mammogram.

“It was nothing that I would’ve noticed on my own,” Jamie said. “So the mammogram basically saved my life by catching it so early.”

When I asked her how she’s kept her smile through it all, she said the answer was simple:

“The alternative is not something I want in my life,” Jamie said. “I don’t want to live in negativity. You have to make the best of your situation whatever it is.”

So what’s next for Jamie?

She has a checkup on October 27th, and you’ll likely see her back on the air sometime in November.

She will have at least one more surgery ahead.

And she says yes, she does plan on keeping her short hair!

She also wants to remind all of the ladies out there to get their mammograms. It can definitely save your life.