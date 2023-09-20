GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville man has set out on a journey on his bike across Darke County for a good cause.

“Actually, when I started doing this, I ended up finding myself walking up the other side of most of these hills,” laughs Bob Douds, describing the trails and the routes he’s biked.

Bob is just shy of 69 years old. He’s had spinal surgery and has metal plates and screws in his neck.

“My joints hurt all the time. I have severe spinal arthritis and fibromyalgia, and I get migraines pretty much consistently,” describes Bob. “These old bones, these old muscles are pretty out of shape.”

Pedaling through the pain, he knows that others face an even steeper uphill climb.

“I deal with pain every day. I mean I wake up with pain, I live with pain all day long, but I’m not fighting for my life. I had my childhood,” tears up Bob.

Bob has joined the Great Cycle Challenge, raising money for children’s cancer research. During the month of September, he’s pledged to ride 300 miles with the goal of raising $2,500.

“I’m suffering okay but not like these children are,” says Bob. “So, whatever I’m dealing with when I get out there and ride my bike is nothing compared to what they’re dealing with on an everyday basis.”

Biking around Darke County, he’s hoping contributions like his will help pave the way for a cure.

“These little kids have no reason to be fighting this, and if there’s anything I can do, then I’m all in it. I’m all in for that,” says Bob.

So far, Bob has raised $1,297 and counting. In total, more than $7.9 million has been raised through the Great Cycle Challenge.

If you would like to donate to Bob’s ride, click here.