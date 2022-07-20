SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield business transforming lives for those with developmental disabilities is looking for help.

The Ability Builders, LLC serves as a bridge that provides space for growth and sharpening of life skills, and like so many other businesses and organizations, the effects of the pandemic hit hard.

At its peak, the facility had nine employees on staff with the ability to serve 35 individuals. Those numbers are roughly half now.

The owner, Lane Martin, says they’re looking to grow their team and the impact on the community.

“We pick them up in the mornings and bring them to our center or out to our community events and then we take them back home again. And when I say we, it’s the same employees that are working in the building and driving the vehicles,” said Martin.

Employees say it’s a career that calls for a special type of person.

“When you make a difference in someone’s life but also they make a difference in my life, it’s very rewarding. You never have the same day twice,” said Wendy Mahar.

Martin says they’re looking for help to keep serving the community at large and to join the family they’ve created.

“It can be intimidating for some people. There are moments in the day you’re just not going to find in any other field. You’re going to walk out of here very, very happy and full of pride for a day of work that you just put in.”

Those interested in learning more about open positions can reach out to the team directly through the organization’s Facebook page.