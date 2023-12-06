DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Music is typically performed in a studio or on a stage, but for one local musician, creating art has no boundaries.

Local artist and producer, Isaac Williams, takes his show anywhere and uses his surroundings to inspire creativity. Williams, otherwise known as “Isicle” in the Miami Valley music community, says his first goal when creating music, is creating emotion.

“The main thing I like doing when I’m performing is kind of coming up with sounds and giving people a feeling they haven’t experienced before,” said Williams.

We caught up with “Isicle” in his studio, but his creativity extends far behind these walls. He’s known to go out and perform in nature, parks and on sidewalks.

“It’s really cool to think about my music being mixed with this organic sound of the natural music around us. That becomes a composition rather than just my music,” said Williams.

Even though Williams’ studio is filled with walls of gear and synthesizers, his outdoor setup typically consists of just a keyboard, drum machine and effects. He specializes in what’s called live looping which gives him the ability to be a one-man band.

“I’ll start out with a drum loop and that will give me the rhythmic aspect of a song and then I can start layering other instruments. Looping for me gives me the ability to flesh out an entire song without anyone else. I can set up anywhere I want and come up with a whole song by myself within a couple of minutes,” said Williams.

Williams says being limited allows him to create while growing as a musician and hopes his passion can inspire others.

“Make something that you enjoy truly and just make it with the tools that you have, then you can really come out with an authentic product,” said Williams.

Issac WIlliams, “Isicle,” is constantly posting new content on his Instagram. Click here to check out his account.